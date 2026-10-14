Support for Poland’s government falls to 31% — Interia

In Poland, support for the government stood at 31% in October, 3 percentage points lower than in September. Forty-three percent of respondents spoke out against the current Council of Ministers, while 22% described their attitude toward the government as indifferent. Interia reports on the results of the CBOS survey.

Assessment of the government’s work

The share of government opponents also decreased compared with September, from 45% to 43%. At the same time, the share of respondents with a neutral attitude rose from 20% to 22%, while 4% of survey participants selected the answer “difficult to say.”

Fifty-five percent of respondents negatively assessed the government’s performance since the start of its work, a figure unchanged over the month. A positive assessment was given by 32% of respondents, 4 percentage points fewer than in September. Another 12% were unable to decide on an answer.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attitude toward the prime minister

Thirty-three percent of study participants expressed satisfaction that Donald Tusk heads the government. Meanwhile, 54% said they were dissatisfied, while 13% selected the answer “difficult to say.”

In addition, 57% of respondents believe that government policy does not create opportunities for improving the country’s economic situation. Thirty-one percent of respondents hold the opposite view, while another 13% did not give an unambiguous answer.

The CBOS survey was conducted on October 1–11 using a mixed-mode method on a representative sample of 1,028 adult residents of Poland selected from the PESEL register. Some responses were collected through in-person CAPI interviews, by telephone using CATI, and online using CAWI.

Read us on