Bill No. 10242, which provides for up to eight years of imprisonment for the use of data from state registries during martial law, was removed from the Verkhovna Rada’s agenda this week.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak following talks with Andriy Motovylovets, first deputy head of the “Servant of the People” faction, and parliamentary leadership.

According to the lawmaker, more than 1,500 amendments were submitted while the bill was being drafted. The bill was criticized due to concerns that its provisions could pose a threat to journalistic investigations.

Source: Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Facebook

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider Bill No. 10242, which provides for up to eight years in prison for using data from state registries during martial law. Vitaliy Shabunin, chairman of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, stated that these provisions could pose a threat to investigative journalists who expose the illegal enrichment of officials.

Prior to this, the Rada extended the deadlines for issuing permits for foreigners serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada has also begun reviewing the 2027 budget, which includes 5,236 amendments.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported a pay raise for military personnel.

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