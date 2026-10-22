In Mexico City, Mexico, 18-year-old British driver Freddie Slater will get behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car for the first time during a race weekend. He will drive for Audi in the first free practice session of the Mexico City Grand Prix on October 30, BBC Sport reports.

Another practice in Brazil

A week after the Mexican round, Slater will also take part in a free practice session ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix. These sessions will give him experience of working with a Formula 1 car during a race weekend.

Slater became the first driver Audi added to its driver development programme after the German company made its Formula 1 debut this season. Audi racing director and programme head Allan McNish said the driver had made noticeable progress both on and off the track.

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Move to Formula 2

This season, Slater finished second in his debut Formula 3 championship campaign. In 2027, he will move to Formula 2, where he will race for Invicta.

Invicta driver Rafael Camara currently leads the Formula 2 championship. He is set to move to Formula 1 next season with the American team Haas.

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