In Poland, PGE Projekt Warszawa volleyball player Aleksander Śliwka injured his foot and is currently not training with the team. The club reported this on social media, according to Interia Sport.

The club is monitoring the situation

PGE Projekt Warszawa said that the problem was detected at an early stage thanks to the quick response of the medical staff. The club noted that it is constantly monitoring the situation and does not want to risk the player’s health given the long season.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The first match of the season is on October 16

PGE Projekt Warszawa is set to begin the Tauron Liga season with a match against Energa Indykpol AZS Olsztyn on October 16. Interia Sport notes that the 31-year-old Śliwka had already experienced health problems before the start of the club season.

The volleyball player went to the European Championship as captain of the Polish national team, but mostly remained among the substitutes due to his health condition. At the same time, he was among the 14 players of the Polish team that won tournament gold in September. In the final in Milan, Poland defeated France 3:1 — 31:29, 25:19, 20:25, 25:16.

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