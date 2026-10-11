American fighter Brendan Allen defeated Britain’s Christian Leroy Duncan with a chokehold in the fifth round of a UFC bout in Las Vegas, United States. This was reported by BBC Sport. The victory was Allen’s fourth in a row and disrupted Duncan’s plan to move closer to a middleweight title fight.

Fifth-round finish

Thirty-one-year-old Duncan entered the contest on a five-fight winning streak. Before the bout, he said that a convincing victory over Allen would put him in line for the next title fight.

The fight was evenly matched, and both athletes retained chances of victory before the final round. However, Allen applied a rear choke and forced his opponent to submit.

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Fight statistics and Allen’s plans

Duncan was more active on the feet, landing 138 significant strikes compared with Allen’s 80. At the same time, the American had the advantage in most grappling exchanges. A point was deducted in the second round after an eye poke; according to the BBC, this likely meant that Duncan needed a stoppage in the final round to win.

For 30-year-old Allen, this was his eighth submission victory in the UFC. His record now stands at 28 wins and seven losses. Duncan suffered the third defeat of his 18-fight career. After the win, fifth-ranked middleweight Allen said he was hoping for a fight for Sean Strickland’s belt or a meeting with Dricus du Plessis.

Jai Herbert’s victory

In the co-main event, another British athlete, Jai Herbert, defeated Brazilian lightweight Mateus Camilo by unanimous decision. For 38-year-old Herbert, it was his third win in four UFC bouts, while Camilo suffered his second loss in the promotion after two previous victories.

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