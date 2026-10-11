The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-0 in the decisive fifth game of the American League Division Series and came back after two opening losses. As The Guardian reports, pitcher Gavin Williams recorded 12 strikeouts at Progressive Field, while José Ramírez hit a two-run home run.

Record strikeouts

Guardians pitchers recorded 21 strikeouts in total, the highest figure for a nine-inning playoff game. The White Sox managed only three hits, put the ball in play nine times and ended 75 plate appearances with strikeouts over the entire series.

Williams did not allow an opposing hit until there were two outs in the sixth inning, when Kyle Teel sent the ball to right field. After a walk loaded the bases, Williams was replaced by Eric Sabrowski. He struck out Munetaka Murakami to end the plate appearance.

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Championship Series

Williams' 12 strikeouts matched Cleveland's record for a playoff game. He recorded 24 strikeouts over three games, matching the second-best mark in best-of-five postseason series. Two days earlier, Williams earned a save in Game 4 by recording the final out of the game.

Hunter Gaddis took the mound after Sabrowski and recorded four outs. Cade Smith earned the first five-out save of his career, including by striking out all three opposing batters in the ninth inning. In the American League Championship Series, the Guardians will play the Tampa Bay Rays.

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