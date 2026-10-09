Polish footballer Michael Ameyaw said that some Raków Częstochowa supporters did not shout the surnames of Black players before matches. He said this in an interview cited by Interia Sport. According to the winger, he also experienced such treatment while playing for the club.

A message from a supporter

Ameyaw said that his fiancée received an SMS from one of the supporters. The message stated that it concerned only a small group of people in the fan section who were skeptical of the player because of his skin color. According to the footballer, this was how the author of the message explained why they did not chant his surname.

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Not everyone supported this behavior

The footballer added that another supporter wrote to him that not all fans supported such behavior. Ameyaw noted that this message was important to him and showed that people should not all be judged in the same way.

Ameyaw spent two years at Raków, after which he moved to Korona Kielce. During his time at the Częstochowa club, he made his debut for Poland’s national team and has two appearances for it.

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