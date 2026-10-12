Tennis player Zheng Qinwen has withdrawn from the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open tournament in Wuhan, China, due to a right shoulder injury. As Interia Sport reports, this means that her possible match against Aryna Sabalenka in the second round will not take place.

Replacement in the draw

Zheng needed to secure one victory to meet Sabalenka. Following the Chinese player's withdrawal, Colombian Camila Osorio took her place in the draw. She will play American Ann Li for the right to face Sabalenka.

Mirra Andreeva, who was to be seeded third, also withdrew before the start of the competition. Her withdrawal changed the position of American Iva Jovic: the tenth-seeded tennis player received a bye in the first round.

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Participation of Polish tennis players

The Wuhan Open starts on Monday and ends on Sunday. It is the last WTA 1000-category tournament of the season and will last seven days. Eight tennis players, including Iga Swiatek, will begin their campaigns in the second round.

Magdalena Frech replaced Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova in the draw after she withdrew from the tournament and is scheduled to play Mananchaya Sawangkaew on Monday. The winner of this match will become Swiatek's first opponent. Maja Chwalinska will start the tournament with a match against Mayar Sherif.

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