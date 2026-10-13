Coventry thrash Newcastle 4-1 in Premier League — The Guardian

Coventry defeated Newcastle 4-1 in a Premier League match at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry. Frank Lampard’s team secured their second consecutive victory and moved out of the relegation zone, The Guardian reports.

Goals from Rudoni and Sherif

The hosts opened the scoring in the sixth minute: Jack Rudoni converted a penalty awarded after Newcastle goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček made contact with Sékou Sherif. After scoring, Rudoni lifted his shirt to reveal the message: “Get well soon, Grandma.”

Newcastle had more possession — 66% to 34% — and took more shots, but failed to score before the break. Coventry defender Bobby Thomas prevented the opponents from scoring twice: first, he cleared the ball off the line following an attack involving Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes, and later he cleared it after a shot by Mathis Fernández-Pardo.

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Late goals

In the 48th minute, 19-year-old Sherif doubled Coventry’s lead by scoring his first Premier League goal. Shortly afterwards, he had a chance to make it 3-0, but fired wide from close range.

Sven Botman reduced Newcastle’s deficit in the 70th minute with a powerful shot into the top corner. However, Coventry continued to attack: substitute Ellis Simms scored the third goal in the 81st minute after Brandon Thomas-Asante won the ball on the edge of the penalty area. Five minutes later, Steven M’Funi made the final score 4-1.

For Newcastle, it was their second consecutive defeat by the same scoreline after the match against Leeds. Before the game, the team could have moved up to fourth place in the Premier League with a victory.

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