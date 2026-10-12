KPR Gminy Kobierzyce filed an appeal with the LOTTO Superliga Kobiet after a 25:26 home defeat to KRASOŃ MKS Piotrcovia. As reported by Interia Sport, the club is challenging Natalia Nosek’s participation in the match after her third two-minute penalty.

Complaint over player’s participation

According to the outlet, Nosek received her third two-minute penalty in the 52nd minute. Due to the accumulation of penalties, she should have stopped participating in the game, but the official match report did not list a penalty for any player in that episode.

Despite this, Piotrcovia played 120 seconds shorthanded. Later, Nosek, who plays at right back, returned to the court and scored two goals at a key moment of the match.

In a statement, KPR Gminy Kobierzyce said that the appeal concerns a player from the opposing team who, in the club’s view, continued playing until the final whistle after three two-minute penalties. The club said it would provide updates on the further course of the review.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Blue card for coach

In the final minute of the match, KPR Gminy Kobierzyce coach Erlander Silva received a blue card. In the referees’ view, the Portuguese specialist entered the court while the ball remained in play. This happened after an attacking foul by Piotrcovia, when the ball flew toward the KPR bench.

In the match, the visitors were closer to victory at the start, but before halftime the handball players from Kobierzyce seized the initiative. In the second half, the situation changed, and the home side tried to come back but lost by one goal.

In other fifth-round matches, PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin defeated Sośnica Gliwice 38:26 and remained top of the table. Enea MKS Gniezno beat Galiczanka Lwów 36:26, Szczypiorno Kalisz overcame Energa Start Elbląg 37:36 thanks to an Anna Diabło goal five seconds before the final whistle, while KGHM MKS Zagłębie Lubin defeated ELMAS-KPS APR Radom 39:22.

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