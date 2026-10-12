The Washington Commanders drew 27-27 with the New York Giants in an NFL game after Jayden Daniels prevented the team from attempting a potential game-winning field goal in time late in overtime. According to The Guardian, Washington got the ball with two minutes remaining in overtime after Daron Payne forced a fumble from Cam Skattebo while the Giants were in range for a potential game-winning kick.

Daniels moved the offense to the opponent’s 24-yard line. With 12 seconds left in overtime and no timeouts remaining, he ran with the ball and was stopped for no gain. The Commanders lined up to spike the ball, but time expired.

Daniels, playing for the first time since dislocating his left elbow for the second time in Week 2, recorded 199 passing yards, 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

New York comeback

The Commanders led 27-13 in the fourth quarter, but Jameis Winston led a Giants comeback. He threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely and, with 1 minute 43 seconds remaining in regulation, found Malik Nabers for another 17-yard touchdown pass. Winston finished the game with 326 passing yards and three touchdowns.

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Nabers caught 11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, while Likely made 11 receptions for 94 yards and scored twice. However, kicking problems prevented the Giants from winning: Dominik Zvada converted only two of five field-goal attempts.

Other results of the round

The New England Patriots routed the Las Vegas Raiders 45-17. Drake Maye threw four touchdown passes, recorded 374 passing yards and added a rushing touchdown. The New York Jets defeated the Cleveland Browns 17-12, ending a three-game losing streak.

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts 34-22 thanks to Jaylen Warren’s 188 total yards and two long touchdowns. The Houston Texans earned their first win of the season by routing the Tennessee Titans 26-3, while the Minnesota Vikings remained unbeaten after a 23-13 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Cincinnati Bengals also defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-24, the Green Bay Packers routed the Chicago Bears 31-7, and the Detroit Lions beat the Arizona Cardinals 45-21.

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