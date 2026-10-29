In Atlanta, the Atlanta Dream defeated the Golden State Valkyries 80-69 in the sixth game of the WNBA Finals series and levelled the matchup at 3-3. Before the game, the Valkyries led the series 3-2, BBC Sport reports.

Dream lead from the first quarter

The home team finished the first quarter with a 32-15 advantage and went into halftime leading 46-26. The Dream maintained a comfortable lead throughout the game and took the finals to a decisive seventh game.

Golden State's Gabby Williams was the game's top scorer with 26 points. Angel Reese recorded 14 rebounds. This is Reese's first season with the Dream after moving from the Chicago Sky.

Before the current finals series, the Atlanta Dream had no wins in WNBA Finals games: the team had suffered 10 defeats after three series losses by 0-3 scores in 2010, 2011 and 2013.

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The game was moved to another arena

The sixth game was initially scheduled for 20:00 local time at the Gateway Center Arena, which seats 3,500 spectators. Amid concerns over a scheduling conflict with an Atlanta Hawks game, it was moved to State Farm Arena and started at 12:30.

In an open letter, the Dream said their concerns had not received proper attention and that the team and the city deserved an opportunity to support their team in the finals. State Farm Arena, which has a capacity of 16,888, was sold out.

The decisive seventh game of the series is scheduled for Sunday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

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