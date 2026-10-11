Bezzecchi wins Indonesian MotoGP Grand Prix — TimesLIVE

Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi, riding an Aprilia motorcycle, won the Indonesian MotoGP Grand Prix. Raul Fernandez finished second, while Jorge Martin took third place, allowing him to regain the championship lead.

Fernandez lost the lead late in the race

Fernandez started from pole position and, together with Bezzecchi, pulled away from the pursuers in the first half of the race. He competed with a fractured index finger sustained in Saturday's sprint race.

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In the second half of the distance, the Trackhouse rider began to lose pace. Bezzecchi took advantage of this nine laps before the finish, moved into the lead and claimed victory. The top three positions in the race were taken by representatives of Italian manufacturer Aprilia, TimesLIVE reports.

Martin leads the championship again

After finishing third, Martin reached 355 points and moved into first place in the overall standings. Marc Marquez, who won Saturday's sprint, finished sixth in Sunday's race and has 353 points. South African rider Brad Binder took 16th place.

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