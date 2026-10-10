In Dortmund, Germany, Borussia drew 2-2 with Werder in a Bundesliga match, although it had been leading 2-0 until the 88th minute. The teams scored four goals over the final 12 minutes, and Dortmund dropped their first points of the current league season.

The hosts’ advantage until the closing stages

Daniel Svensson and Nico Schlotterbeck put Borussia ahead. According to Interia Sport, the hosts had possession for 69% of the time and took 21 shots, nine of which were on target. Werder had 11 shots, four of them on target.

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Wójcik’s first assist

Oskar Wójcik contributed to one of Werder’s goals. The Polish footballer took advantage of an opponent’s mistake while playing the ball out, intercepted it with a sliding tackle and passed to Ludovit Reis. Reis ran between two opponents and shot from about 20 metres just inside the right post of Gregor Kobel’s goal.

This assist was Wójcik’s first in the Bundesliga. The teams will play again in Dortmund on 27 October in the second round of the German Cup.

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