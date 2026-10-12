Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez intends to hold a title bout in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, on October 31, despite a series of attacks on the kingdom’s airports and infrastructure. The Guardian reports, citing Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

Alvarez is set to face unbeaten Christian Mbilli in a fight for the WBC super middleweight title. Alalshikh said the boxer had personally assured him that he was ready to enter the ring in October regardless of the security situation.

Airport attacks

Three weeks before the planned fight, a missile strike on Riyadh’s main international airport killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300. The Indian embassy later reported the death of one of its citizens from injuries sustained, potentially raising the death toll to 13.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The following day, according to the Saudi-led military coalition, another projectile struck the passenger terminal at King Khalid International Airport. Authorities also reported people injured. Yemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks on the kingdom’s airports and energy facilities.

Return to the ring

For the 36-year-old Alvarez, this is expected to be his first fight since losing by unanimous decision to Terence Crawford in September 2025. The Mexican had previously boxed in Riyadh in May of the same year.

Alvarez is preparing for the bout on Spain’s Mediterranean coast and is adjusting his schedule because of the time difference with Saudi Arabia. He said he needs 21 days to fully adapt to the new time zone. Mbilli has won all 29 of his professional fights, including 24 by knockout.

Read us on