Brighton defeated Sunderland 2-0 in a Premier League match at the Stadium of Light and retained third place in the standings. The visitors secured their third consecutive league win without conceding, despite playing with a man down for more than half an hour, Sky Sports reports.

Goals after the break

Maxim De Cuyper opened the scoring in the 53rd minute. Brighton captain Pascal Gross provided the assist. In the third minute of second-half stoppage time, substitute Jaouen Hadjam doubled the visitors' advantage.

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Red card and Gross's record

Pascal Struijk received a straight red card in the 57th minute. According to Sky Sports, video assistant referee Neil Davies concluded that the centre-back stopped Wilson Isidor as the Sunderland forward was breaking through on goal. Despite their numerical disadvantage, Brighton subsequently gave their opponents almost no opportunities to create dangerous chances.

At the age of 35 years and 117 days, Gross became the oldest player since February 2012 to register assists in three consecutive top-flight matches. Ryan Giggs was the last player to achieve this.

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