Brentford drew 2-2 with Aston Villa in a Premier League match at Villa Park. Kristoffer Ajer equalised in the 79th minute, allowing the team to preserve its unbeaten start to the season, Sky Sports reports.

Quick goals at the start of the game

The visitors opened the scoring in the 10th minute. Tyrone Mings lost the ball in a dangerous area, after which Yehor Yarmoliuk fired powerfully into Zion Suzuki’s net. Aston Villa responded 88 seconds later: Emi Buendia’s shot deflected to Nicolas Jackson, who scored from close range.

Before the break, the hosts had several more chances to take the lead. Buendia missed the target after an episode involving Johan Manzambi, while Jackson and John McGinn were denied by goalkeeper Kelleher in first-half stoppage time.

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Ajer’s response

In the 77th minute, Aston Villa took the lead: McGinn’s shot, following a deflection, resulted in a goal. However, the hosts’ advantage did not last long. Ajer made a run from deep down the left flank and pushed the ball into the net to set the final score.

After six matches, Brentford have not suffered a single defeat in the league and have retained their place in the top four. Aston Villa, managed by Unai Emery, have secured only one victory in their first six matches of the season.

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