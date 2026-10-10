Rangers defeated Kilmarnock 3-1 at Ibrox Stadium in a Scottish Premiership match and moved into first place in the standings. As Sky Sports reports, the main hero of the match was forward Ryan Naderi, who scored twice.

Three goals before the break

The German forward opened the scoring in the 15th minute and scored again before the break, in the 44th. With these goals, Naderi took his tally for the season to six.

Kevin Kelsy scored another goal for the hosts in the 24th minute. It was his first goal in the league. Rangers therefore ended the first half with a three-goal advantage.

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Kilmarnock scored late

Kilmarnock, who are bottom of the league, reduced the deficit in the 90th minute, with Nicky Kleschenko scoring after a counterattack. The visitors had six shots on target compared with Rangers' four, although home goalkeeper Ivor Pandur was seriously tested only once before conceding.

The victory was Rangers' sixth in a row in the league and seventh consecutive win in all competitions. The team moved ahead of Celtic, who can return to first place if they get a result in Sunday's match against Motherwell.

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