Ipswich score twice late to beat Fulham — Sky Sports News

Ipswich Town beat Fulham 2-1 at Portman Road in a Premier League match. The hosts were trailing after a goal from Ryan Sessegnon, but levelled the score late in the match and snatched victory in stoppage time, Sky Sports reports.

Two goals late in the game

Sessegnon put Fulham ahead in the 55th minute. Álvaro Arbeloa's team had opportunities to extend their lead at 1-0, but Gonzalo García and Oscar Bobb failed to convert their chances.

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Abdul Ouattara equalised in the 88th minute. In the first minute of stoppage time, Dara O'Shea scored the decisive goal to give Ipswich a 2-1 victory.

Third win of the season

For Ipswich, who were promoted to the Premier League this season, this success was their third win of the campaign. Fulham remain without a league win under Álvaro Arbeloa after the defeat.

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