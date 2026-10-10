In England, Northampton Saints defeated Bath 71-48 in a Premiership Rugby match. The teams scored a combined 119 points, making the game the second-highest-scoring in the history of England's top division, BBC Sport reports.

18 tries in the match

The hosts scored 11 tries, while Bath scored seven. With 15 minutes remaining before the final whistle, the teams had already surpassed the 100-point mark. Bath led 29-26 after the first half, but Northampton pulled away in the second half.

Ollie Sleightholme completed a hat-trick, while Tommy Freeman scored two tries. F Smith made eight conversions for Northampton.

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Bath's first defeat

This was Bath's first defeat since the start of the season. The team made 12 changes to its lineup for the match. Arthur Green, making his first appearance of the season, scored two tries. Charlie Griffin also scored a try in his Premiership debut.

The scoring record in England's top division remains with Northampton's match against Bristol in May: the Saints won 94-33, with the teams scoring 127 points. With this victory, Northampton responded to its defeat against Bristol a week earlier.

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