Japanese volleyball player Ran Takahashi praised the atmosphere created by local fans after his unofficial debut for Bogdanka LUK Lublin in Poland. According to Interia Sport, the 25-year-old outside hitter took part in the semifinal of the Bogdanka Volley Cup friendly tournament against Turkey’s Fenerbahçe.

The Lublin team won 25:21, 25:18, 25:18 and advanced to Sunday’s final against PGE Projekt Warszawa. Takahashi opened the match with a successful attack in the first rally.

Impressions of Lublin

After the match, the Japanese volleyball player said he was impressed by Lublin’s fans and by the team’s joint celebration with the stands after the game. He noted that fans in Japan behave somewhat differently and added that he likes the atmosphere of the crowd.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Takahashi also said that he feels comfortable in Lublin because, according to him, many Poles speak English. The volleyball player has already visited a Polish restaurant near his home and tried local dishes, including chicken noodle soup and dumplings with potatoes and cheese.

Move to the Polish club

Before moving to Poland, Takahashi played in Italy for several years and spent the last two seasons with Japanese club Suntory Sunbirds. His transfer to Bogdanka LUK Lublin was confirmed in May. At his new team, he will form an outside hitter pairing with Wilfredo Leon.

The Japanese player said he wants to enjoy playing in the Polish league and in Lublin, as well as help the team win every week and in every match. According to him, the team’s goal is to win all titles.

Read us on