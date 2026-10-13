Michael Jordan’s jersey from his final season with the Chicago Bulls has sold for $14 million, or £10.6 million. This is a record sum for a piece of basketball sports memorabilia, BBC Sport reports.

Jersey from the second Finals game

Jordan wore this jersey in the second game of the 1998 NBA Finals series. He also signed it. In that game, the basketball player scored 37 points, the most of any player in the match.

The 1997–1998 season was Jordan’s last with the Bulls. The team finished the Finals series with a 4–2 victory and won its sixth and final NBA championship title with him. Jordan was named the Finals Most Valuable Player in all six series that he won.

Private sale through an auction house

The jersey was bought by Miami real estate investor Ron Firman. The deal was completed as a private sale through Hunt Auctions.

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Hunt Auctions president David Hunt said that Jordan’s importance in the sports memorabilia market has long been recognized and that his items have now entered the category of assets usually associated with iconic works of art.

Only the jersey worn by baseball player Babe Ruth during the 1932 World Series has sold for more in the world of sports memorabilia: it went for $24.1 million in 2024. The previous record for a basketball item belonged to a 2007–2008 card featuring Jordan and Kobe Bryant, sold last year for $12.9 million.

Just two weeks ago, Jordan’s unsigned jersey from the third game of the 1998 Finals sold at auction for $12.3 million. It had been the previous record among the basketball player’s game-worn memorabilia.

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