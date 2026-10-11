Lionel Messi scored two goals in an MLS match in which Inter Miami defeated D.C. United 4-0. As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, it was the Argentine’s first game for the club after his farewell match for Argentina’s national team.

Braces by Suarez and Messi

Luis Suarez opened the scoring as early as the third minute, firing with his left foot into the top corner from the center of the penalty area. In the 39th minute, the Uruguayan forward scored for a second time. Suarez scored both goals after assists from German Berterame.

Position in the Eastern Conference

Messi scored in the 47th minute after an assist from Suarez to make it 3-0. Thirteen minutes later, he beat three defenders and scored his second goal of the match. Four days earlier, the 39-year-old footballer scored in Argentina’s winning match against Benin, which was his last for the national team.

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For Inter Miami, this was only its second win in the last 11 league matches. The team has 49 points after 13 wins, five losses and 10 draws, and moved up from third to second place in the Eastern Conference.

According to the publication, Messi is the most productive MLS player by the goals-plus-assists metric, with 23 goals and 13 assists. He is in contention for a third consecutive league Most Valuable Player award, while Inter Miami aims to become the first club since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2011–2012 to defend the MLS champion title.

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