On Sunday, October 11, the 8th round of the Ukrainian Premier League continued. Kyiv’s “Dynamo” defeated “Karpaty,” while LNZ proved stronger than “Kudrivka.”

The Dynamo Kyiv players defeated Karpaty Lviv 1–0, according to Ukrinform.

Matviy Ponomarenko scored the goal in the 66th minute.

Red card: Nazarii Rusyn (“Karpaty,” 62).

Cherkasy’s LNZ defeated Kudrivka from Chernihiv Oblast 2–1.

Goals: Talles Brenner (9th minute, penalty kick), Hennadiy Pasich (48) – Raymond Owusu (68).

Red card: Artur Ryabov (LNZ, 37).

At 6:00 p.m., Chernivtsi’s “Bukovyna” will host Zhytomyr’s “Polissya” in Kamianets-Podilskyi.

The round’s schedule on Monday, October 12, will conclude with a match between Kyiv’s “Livyi Bereg” and Luhansk’s “Zorya” (1:00 p.m.).

Results of the previous matches of Round 8:

“Veres” (Rivne) vs. “Shakhtar” (Donetsk) – 0–3

“Chornomorets” (Odesa) – “Kharkiv” – 1:2

“Kolos” (Kovalivka) – “Epicenter” (Kamianets-Podilskyi) – 3:1.

The match between Kyiv’s “Obolon” and Kryvyi Rih’s “Kryvbas,” with the score at 1:0, was postponed for security reasons.

“Shakhtar” leads the UPL standings with 21 points. “Polissya” has 18 points. “Dynamo” is in third place (16), and “Kharkiv” is in fourth (15). “Karpaty” has 14 points, followed by LNZ with 11, “Veres” with 9, “Zorya,” “Kolos,” and “Epicenter” (all with 8 each), “Livyi Bereg” and “Bukovyna” with 7 points each, “Chornomorets” and “Kryvbas” with 5 points each, “Obolon” with 4, and “Kudrivka” with 2.

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The Guardians advanced to the AL Championship Series after a comeback from a 0–2 deficit.

Golfer Michael Brennan won the Baycurrent Classic in Japan.

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