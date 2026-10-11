Christian Wade reaches 100 Premiership tries — BBC Sport

In Exeter, Newcastle Red Bulls lost to Exeter 28:34, while the visitors’ winger Christian Wade scored a hat-trick and reached 100 Premiership tries. The 35-year-old became only the second rugby player to score that many tries in the competition, BBC Sport reports.

Wade is one try away from the Premiership record. Its holder, Chris Ashton, scored his 101st try in Exeter in April 2023.

Wade’s hat-trick

Exeter opened the scoring after just 38 seconds: Ross Vintcent charged down Zack Henry’s kick and touched down under the posts. Three minutes later, Wade levelled the score, and the teams scored five tries during the opening quarter, with the hosts taking a 19:14 lead.

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Before half-time, Wade scored for the second time after a break by Sammy Arnold, and Newcastle moved ahead 21:19. Four minutes after the start of the second half, Sam Harris restored Exeter’s lead, but another four minutes later Wade capitalised on an inaccurate pass from Henry Slade, ran around 40 metres and scored his third try of the match.

Exeter’s first win of the season

Exeter regained the lead 16 minutes before the final whistle thanks to Slade’s 40-metre penalty. Late on, Georgian forward Bachuki Chumbadze scored after a maul from a close-range line-out and secured victory for the hosts.

Exeter claimed their first win of the season with a bonus point, remained eighth in the table and cut the gap to leaders Gloucester to four points. Newcastle are bottom without a win but earned two losing bonus points. Head coach Dan McFarland said that despite disappointment with the result, he was proud of the players’ efforts and their performance in the chosen style.

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