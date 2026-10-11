In Gliwice, Poland, Piast defeated Widzew Łódź 2:1 in a match of the 10th round of the Ekstraklasa. Quentin Boisgard scored the decisive goal in the first minute of stoppage time. The defeat was Widzew's seventh consecutive league match without a win, Interia Sport reports.

Missed chances in the first half

The hosts could have opened the scoring as early as the eighth minute: Samuel Ntamack headed Emmanuel Twumasi's cross against the post. Widzew responded mainly with crosses, including from corners. Przemysław Wiśniewski headed over the bar, while Mariusz Fornalczyk's shot was blocked.

Before the break, Piast goalkeeper Doman Gril tipped Sebastian Bergier's header over the crossbar. In the first half, the teams managed only one shot on target.

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Own goal and Świderski's response

After the break, Piast played more actively near Bartłomiej Drągowski's goal. In the 68th minute, Jakub Lewicki sent a low cross from the left flank, and Giannis Papanikolaou turned the ball into his own net.

The visitors equalised three minutes later. Jusuf Gazibegović delivered a corner, and Karol Świderski headed the ball into Gril's net. In stoppage time, Lewicki provided his second assist for Boisgard, who was left unmarked and scored the winning goal.

Piast registered 17 shots to their opponents' 13 and led 5:3 in shots on target. After the win, the Gliwice team climbed to fifth place in the table. Widzew last won in the league on 9 August, against Jagiellonia Białystok.

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