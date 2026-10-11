Vinícius Júnior may miss Real Madrid's match against Barcelona in El Clásico, scheduled for October 25. COPE journalists suggest that following his sending-off in the game against Villarreal, the Brazilian could face a suspension of up to three matches. If Real Madrid's appeal is successful, the ban could be reduced to two matches.

Sending-off after VAR review

Real Madrid defeated Villarreal 1-0 thanks to a goal by Yan Diomande. The team scored once more, but Vinícius' goal was disallowed after a VAR review. According to Interia Sport, the player received a straight red card after pulling Natan Saliba's hair.

After being sent off, Vinícius reacted emotionally to the decision: he shouted, gestured and tried to approach the main referee, Isidro Díaz de Mera. His teammates restrained the player.

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What may affect the punishment

COPE journalist Isaac Fouto reported that the referee noted in his match report Vinícius' aggressive approach toward him. The possible length of the punishment may also be affected by the fact that the foul against Saliba occurred when neither player had possession of the ball.

Arancha Rodríguez and Miguel Ángel Díaz of COPE believe that the Brazilian could receive a suspension of up to three matches. Under this scenario, he would miss the matches against Sevilla and Barcelona.

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