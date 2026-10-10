Chelsea thrashed Bournemouth 5-1 at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League match. Jordan Henderson and João Pedro both scored braces for the hosts, while Morgan Rogers added another goal. According to Sky Sports, the victory moved Chelsea into fifth place in the early league table.

Two goals in the opening three minutes

Henderson opened the scoring in the 65th second: following Cole Palmer's actions, he struck into the far corner, with the ball going in off the post. Soon afterwards, Henderson provided an assist, after which Rogers' shot took a touch off António Silva and went into the far corner. At that point, two minutes and 29 seconds had elapsed — the fastest occasion in Chelsea's history on which the team took a 2-0 lead in a Premier League match.

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Before the break, Bournemouth could have reduced the deficit, but goalkeeper Emi Martínez saved the hosts twice from shots by Ryan and Ryan Christie. At the start of the second half, Silva's mistake gave Pedro Neto the opportunity to send a low cross to João Pedro, who scored Chelsea's third goal.

Bournemouth's response and two final goals

In the 51st minute, Evanilson reduced the deficit: following a corner, he blocked Moisés Caicedo's clearance, and the ball ended up in Chelsea's net. However, in the 67th minute, João Pedro converted Pep Chavarría's pass to complete his brace. Henderson made the final score 5-1 in the 70th minute, scoring from a free kick from approximately 25 yards.

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