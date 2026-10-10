The KSW 122 mixed martial arts gala began in the Polish city of Rzeszów on October 10. In a preliminary-card bout, Sergiusz Zając defeated Salim El Ouassaidi by technical knockout in the first round. According to Interia Sport, the fight took place in the up-to-95 kg weight category.

Title fight of the evening

The main event of the gala at Hala Podpromie is expected to be a title bout in the up-to-61.2 kg weight category between Vitalii Yakymenko and Marcello Morelli. For Yakymenko, who has a record of 11 wins and two losses, this will be his first title defense. Morelli's record is eight wins and four losses.

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The main card also includes a bout in the up-to-83.9 kg category between Laïd Zerhouni and Andrzej Grzebyk. In the up-to-70.3 kg category, Mateusz Makarowski and Adam Soldaev, Marian Ziółkowski and Wilson Varela, as well as Welisson Paiva and Igor Włodarczyk are set to face each other.

Other announced bouts

The evening's program includes a fight in the up-to-120.2 kg category between Szymon Bajor and Kacper Paczóśki. Andrzej Karkuła and Kamil Kożeniowski are announced for a bout in the up-to-61.2 kg category. The preliminary card also lists a fight in the up-to-70.3 kg category between Krišjānis Boguzs and Kacper Choleva.

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