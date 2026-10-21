Footballer Robert Lewandowski supported Barcelona during the Champions League match against PSG. In an Instagram story, he posted a photo of a television screen showing the game in the 29th minute with the score at 0:0 and wrote: “Vamos Barcelona.” This was reported by Interia Sport.

Defeat of the Catalan club

PSG ultimately defeated Barcelona 4:2. According to the outlet, this defeat was the first official one for Hansi Flick’s team this season and ended its winning streak in the league and European competitions.

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Lewandowski plays for Chicago Fire

Lewandowski left Barcelona after four years at the club and now plays for Chicago Fire. The Polish forward joined the Catalan team from Bayern in 2022 and fulfilled his contract.

He played his final match for Barcelona in May. According to Interia Sport, the footballer was then given a standing ovation, while his wife Anna and daughters Klara and Laura were waiting for him by the pitch. In a conversation with WP SportoweFakty, Anna Lewandowska recalled that saying goodbye to the club was an emotional moment for her.

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