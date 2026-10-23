In Istanbul, Beşiktaş drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace in a Europa League match. The hosts opened the scoring late in the first half, but after the break the visitors scored twice in four minutes. Beşiktaş levelled the score in the 73rd minute and finished the match with 10 men after Ümit Akdağ was sent off.

VAR disallowed Mateta's first goal

In the fifth minute, Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta put the ball in the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR review. Crystal Palace had several more chances afterwards, but the hosts scored first: Wilfred Ndidi found the net late in the first half. It was Beşiktaş's first shot on target in the match, Sky Sports reports.

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Palace took the lead but failed to hold on

In the 51st minute, Yeremy Pino converted Anan Khalaili's low cross. The referee initially called offside, but VAR confirmed the goal. In the 55th minute, Mateta intercepted an inaccurate back pass, entered the penalty area and scored Crystal Palace's second goal with a powerful strike. It was the forward's first goal since last season's Conference League final.

Beşiktaş responded in the 73rd minute when substitute Junior Olaitan sent a low shot into the corner of the net. Soon afterwards, Ümit Akdağ received a red card for a two-footed tackle on Jørgen Strand Larsen. Late in the match, Strand Larsen left the pitch due to injury, while the hosts held on for a draw. Crystal Palace ended a run of two defeats with this result.

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