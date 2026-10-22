Two Polish experts have joined Dynamo's coaching staff

Maciej Kędziorek, acting head coach of Kyiv’s Dynamo, has invited two Polish specialists—Daniel Wojtas and Grzegorz Wojtkowiak—to join the coaching staff. Both have experience working at Polish clubs. The new assistants will help the team prepare for upcoming matches, including the game against Kudrivka and the Ukrainian Cup match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Daniel Wojtas and Grzegorz Wojtkowiak have joined the coaching staff of Kyiv’s Dynamo first team. Until recently, Daniel Wojtas served as assistant head coach at the Polish club Radomiak. He will now put that experience to use with the Kyiv team.

Grzegorz Wojtkowiak also has experience in Polish soccer. In the spring, he completed a two-year stint with the youth team of Poznań’s “Lech” and has been without a club since then. Now, the specialist has joined the “Dynamo” coaching staff.

How Kędziorek Took Charge of the Team

Maciej Kędziorek became the acting head coach of Dynamo following the dismissal of Ihor Kostyuk. Prior to this, the Polish coach served as Kostyuk’s assistant and had previously been part of Oleksandr Shovkovskyi’s coaching staff. Kędziorek also has experience working with several clubs in Poland. He is now overseeing the Kyiv team’s training and assembling a staff to assist him in working with the players.

The hiring of two new assistants came on the eve of a crucial stretch of the season. The team has matches coming up in the Ukrainian Premier League and the Ukrainian Cup, so the coaching staff needs to prepare the players for their upcoming opponents.

When will Dynamo face Kudrivka and Shakhtar?

The first immediate test for the revamped coaching staff will be the match against Kudrivka in the 10th round of the Ukrainian Premier League. The game is scheduled for October 23. Dynamo’s next important match will take place on October 27. On that day, the Kyiv team will face Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” in the Round of 16 of the Ukrainian Cup. The clash between these two Ukrainian giants traditionally draws significant attention from fans.

The new assistants will work alongside Kędziorak as the team prepares for these matches. How quickly the specialists adapt to the team and how the coaching staff changes will affect Dynamo’s play will become clear as the season progresses. This was reported by the club’s press service on its official website.

Eleven-year-old Roman lost his mother as a result of Russian shelling; Rostislav fled the occupied territory to avoid fighting against Ukraine; and Nikita survived the Russian occupation.

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