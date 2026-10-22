The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Miami Heat 131:106 in the opening game of the NBA season. Anthony Edwards scored 45 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, spoiling Giannis Antetokounmpo’s debut for Miami. This was reported by The Guardian.

Edwards’ record-breaking start

Edwards made 16 of 29 field-goal attempts, including nine of 17 three-pointers. His 45 points were the highest total by a Minnesota player in a season-opening game. He also became the third player in NBA history to score at least 40 points more than once in the first game of a season, after Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan.

LaMelo Ball recorded 21 points and six assists in his debut for the Timberwolves, making five three-pointers. Jaden McDaniels scored 17 points, while Rudy Gobert collected 15 rebounds. Minnesota made 21 three-pointers, compared with eight by Miami.

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35 points for Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who joined the Heat during the offseason after a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks, scored 35 points and grabbed six rebounds. He made 13 of 19 field-goal attempts, but on one play took a free throw without touching the rim. Antetokounmpo also received a flagrant foul after hitting Terrence Shannon Jr. in the head with his elbow during a drive.

In the first half, Edwards and Antetokounmpo scored 21 points each, but Minnesota went into halftime leading 69:59. In the third quarter, Edwards and Ball each made a three-pointer, after which the Timberwolves extended their lead to 78:61 and continued to control the game. For Miami, Bam Adebayo scored 15 points, while Klay Thompson had 10 in his debut for the team.

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