Everton and Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park in a Women's Super League match. The Manchester side failed to take the opportunity to reduce the gap to the tournament's top three.

Few chances in the first 75 minutes

As The Guardian reports, the visitors barely tested Everton goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan during the first 75 minutes. Manchester United increased the pressure late in the match, and Brosnan saved Elisabeth Terland's close-range effort after a pass from Jess Park.

For the hosts, Hannah Blundell had a dangerous first-half chance, with her shot into the top corner parried by Phallon Tullis-Joyce. The United goalkeeper also dealt with Ornella Vignola's efforts before and after the break. In midfield, Everton performed well thanks to the interplay of Rosa van Gool and Yuka Momiki.

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League standings

After eight matches, Manchester United are fourth with 12 points and a goal difference of -2. Everton have 10 points, the same goal difference, and moved up to sixth place, ahead of Arsenal, who were due to play their match the following day.

This was Everton's first draw in the current league campaign: before that, the team had recorded three wins and four defeats. At the same time, the Merseyside club, which had not beaten Manchester United in 15 head-to-head Women's Super League meetings, remained two points behind their opponents.

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