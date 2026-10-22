FIFA has announced that the United States will host the first Women's Club World Cup. The tournament will run from January 5 to 30, 2028, Al Jazeera English reports.

Participation of 16 clubs

Sixteen leading clubs from all six continental confederations will take part in the inaugural tournament. FIFA said that introducing the competition would be an important stage in the professionalization and global development of women's club football. The organization expects the tournament to provide elite clubs with a global platform for competition, which will be held once every four years.

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Tournament postponed by two years

The first Women's Club World Cup was initially planned for 2026, but FIFA postponed it until 2028. The federation explained this by its desire to ensure a separate window in the calendar after the 2027 Women's World Cup and before the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. In choosing the United States as host, FIFA also took into account the country's experience in organizing federation tournaments, the level of infrastructure and services, as well as interest in women's football.

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