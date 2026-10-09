Fury wants to beat Joshua and then face Usyk for the third time

Former British super heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury spoke about his plans ahead of the end of his professional career. The former WBC, WBO, IBO, WBA Super, The Ring, and IBF champion stated that he wants to fight Anthony Joshua and then face Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk in the ring for a third time.

“I want to have a trilogy with Usyk because deep down I know I won those two fights. But for some reason, the judges gave him the victory instead of me. Alex wants this too, because deep down he’s thinking, ‘Did I win back then or not?’ Usyk even admitted on camera that those fights were very close. If the judges had awarded the victory to me, Alex wouldn’t have argued.

And I’d love to get a chance to set that right. Imagine what a way to end my career that would be! First, I’d beat the crap out of that bum in Cardiff in front of an 80,000-strong crowd, and then head to Madison Square Garden to get my revenge on that wimp Usyk,” Fury said.

On December 11 in Cardiff, two British boxers will face off: Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will step into the ring. They will fight for the WBA Super title.

Tyson Fury’s last fight took place on July 24, 2026—he faced Poland’s Mariusz Wach and knocked him out in the 7th round.

Fury and Usyk have faced each other twice in the ring, with both bouts taking place in 2024. The Ukrainian won the first fight by split decision (115-112, 114-113, 113-114), and the second by unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 116-112).

This was reported by The Ring.

Cardiff has requested that Fury and Joshua enter the ring at 1:00 a.m. — Sky Sports News.

Fury and Joshua’s contract does not include a rematch clause — Sky Sports News.

Joshua has stated his intention to knock out Fury in the first round — Sky Sports News.

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