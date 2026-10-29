Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz ended his campaign in the second round of the ATP 500 tournament in Basel. The 10th-seeded player lost to Denmark’s Holger Rune 6:3, 3:6, 6:7 (7:9), RMF24 reports. The match lasted two hours.

Advantage in the first set

Hurkacz, who is ranked 28th in the world, started the match by breaking the serve of the higher-ranked Dane. The Polish player maintained his advantage and won the first set 6:3.

Rune seized the initiative in the second set. The Danish tennis player won it by the same score, 6:3, leveling the match in sets.

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Tiebreak in the deciding set

The third set was closely contested and ended in a tiebreak. Both tennis players had their opportunities, but Rune won 9:7 and advanced to the tournament quarterfinals.

It was the second head-to-head match between Hurkacz and Rune. In November 2022, the Pole also lost to the Dane in two sets at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Paris.

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