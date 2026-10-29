+7° Kyiv +9° Warsaw +16° Washington
$ 45.6 € 50.86 zł 11.56
$ 45.6 € 50.86 zł 11.56
+7° Kyiv +9° Warsaw +16° Washington
News Sports and beauty

Hurkacz eliminated in second round of ATP 500 tournament in Basel — RMF24

UA.NEWS 29 October 2026 00:55
Hurkacz eliminated in second round of ATP 500 tournament in Basel — RMF24

Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz ended his campaign in the second round of the ATP 500 tournament in Basel. The 10th-seeded player lost to Denmark’s Holger Rune 6:3, 3:6, 6:7 (7:9), RMF24 reports. The match lasted two hours.

Advantage in the first set

Hurkacz, who is ranked 28th in the world, started the match by breaking the serve of the higher-ranked Dane. The Polish player maintained his advantage and won the first set 6:3.

Rune seized the initiative in the second set. The Danish tennis player won it by the same score, 6:3, leveling the match in sets.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tiebreak in the deciding set

The third set was closely contested and ended in a tiebreak. Both tennis players had their opportunities, but Rune won 9:7 and advanced to the tournament quarterfinals.

It was the second head-to-head match between Hurkacz and Rune. In November 2022, the Pole also lost to the Dane in two sets at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Paris.

Read us on
Download our app