Hull drew 2-2 with Everton in a Premier League match at the MKM Stadium. The team maintained its unbeaten home run after returning to the Premier League, The Guardian reports.

Goals after the break

The teams did not score in the first half. In the 34th minute, Brennan Johnson sent the ball into Hull’s net, but after a lengthy VAR review the goal was disallowed for offside.

Joe Gelhardt opened the scoring in the 48th minute. Sorba Thomas took advantage of an error by Ainsley Maitland-Niles and passed to his teammate, who beat Jordan Pickford. Seven minutes later, Maitland-Niles assisted Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who equalised with a header.

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The hosts’ response

Thierno Barry put Everton ahead in the 68th minute. Before that, he had failed to convert two chances, but later scored with a shot past goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.

Hull responded quickly: in the 74th minute, substitutes Elliot Stroud and Mohamed Belloumi created a scoring attack. Belloumi struck with his left foot and beat Pickford. Everton had possession for 63% of the time compared with 37% for the hosts and registered six shots on target, while Hull had four.

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