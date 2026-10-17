New Zealand's rugby team defeated Australia 43:21 in the second Bledisloe Cup Test match at Accor Stadium in Sydney. It was the All Blacks' 13th consecutive victory over the Wallabies in Bledisloe Cup Test matches, The Guardian reports.

New Zealand's advantage before half-time

Australia had several opportunities at the start of the game but failed to convert them. Josh Moorby scored the first try for the visitors. Later, Beauden Barrett finished an attack after a break by Peter Lakai, while Lakai himself soon scored a try as well.

After another scoring attack finished by Rieko Ioane, the score became 22:0. Australia responded with a try by Jeremy Williams after a pass from Declan Meredith. However, New Zealander Wallace Sititi scored another try, and Barrett intercepted a pass from Max Jorgensen and ran into the in-goal area. New Zealand led 36:7 at half-time.

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Tries in the second half

At the start of the second half, Moorby scored his second try of the match. Australia reduced the deficit after a move involving Max Jorgensen, Tom Wright and Harry Potter on the right flank. Filipo Daugunu scored another try after quick play by Meredith and Wright.

Late in the match, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips replaced Meredith and made his debut for Australia. The Wallabies are set to play another four Test matches in Europe before the end of 2026. Australia's first Test in 2027 will take place against New Zealand on ANZAC Day.

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