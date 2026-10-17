Australia thrash Scotland 56-12 in WXV Global Series — BBC Sport

Australia's women's rugby team defeated Scotland 56-12 in a WXV Global Series match in Sydney. The Australians scored eight tries, while the defeat was Scotland's eighth in a row, BBC Sport reports.

Scotland took an early lead

The visitors opened the scoring in the fifth minute: Katie Buchanan received the ball on the wing, beat an opponent and scored a try in her first start for the national team. However, Australia levelled the score in the 17th minute through Brittany Merlo, and Maya Stewart scored a try six minutes later.

After Meryl Smith was sent to the sin bin, the Australian team intensified the pressure. Desiree Miller, Amelia Whitaker and Ellis also scored tries before half-time, with the hosts ending the first half with a 35-5 lead.

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Eight tries for the hosts

At the start of the second half, Miller completed her brace. Scotland responded with a try from captain Rachel Malcolm, which Helen Nelson converted. However, Whitaker later scored her second try, while Eva Karpani set the final score in the closing seconds.

Before the match, Scotland lost Sarah Bonar to illness, with Holly Cunningham replacing her. Australia secured their second victory in the tournament, and both were against Scotland.

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