"Kharkiv" defeated Odessa's "Chornomorets" 2–1 in an away match in the eighth round of the Ukrainian Premier League.

The turning point came in the 17th minute, when the home team’s player, Yoka, received a red card. Kharkiv took advantage of their numerical superiority and opened the scoring in the 24th minute—Parako found the back of the net.

Early in the second half, Zaberdzha doubled the visitors’ lead off an assist from Kalyuzhny. This goal was the Kosovar forward’s fifth of the season, propelling him to the top of the league’s scoring chart.

“Chornomorets” cut the deficit in the 60th minute thanks to a solo effort by Popov, who dribbled past several defenders and chipped the ball over the goalkeeper. However, the Odessa team was unable to equalize.

Following the victory, Kharkiv has 15 points and sits in third place in the standings. Chornomorets, with five points, is in the relegation zone.

At Emirates Stadium, Arsenal defeated Leeds 2–1 in a Premier League match, coming back after conceding the first goal. Bruno Guimarães, who had come on as a substitute seven minutes earlier, scored the decisive goal in the 70th minute. The victory ended Leeds’ unbeaten streak.

Swedish national team defender Carl Starfelt is expected to be sidelined for about six weeks due to a right thigh injury. His club, Celta, reported that he has already begun treatment.

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