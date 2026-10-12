In Brisbane, Australia, the Australian team defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second match of the women’s ODI series and secured an overall 2-0 victory ahead of schedule. Opening batter Georgia Voll scored an unbeaten 131 runs off 97 balls, while Australia reached the target at 221-1 in 28.1 overs. This was reported by The Guardian.

Bangladesh record

Bangladesh finished their innings at 220-6. Sobhana Mostary scored 118 runs off 134 balls, while captain Nigar Sultana remained unbeaten on 74 runs off 114 balls. Together, they added 195 runs for the fourth wicket — the highest partnership against Australia in the history of women’s ODIs.

Mostary and Sultana came to the crease when Bangladesh were 8-3 in the eighth over. Their partnership also became Bangladesh’s largest for any wicket in the history of women’s ODIs. The total of 220-6 was Bangladesh’s highest score against Australia in this format.

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Voll and Litchfield decided the match

In reply, Voll and Phoebe Litchfield scored 162 runs off 119 balls in their opening partnership. Litchfield made 70 runs off 51 balls. Voll’s 131 runs were the highest individual score in a women’s ODI at Allan Border Field.

For 23-year-old Voll, this was her third ODI century in only her 15th match in the format. She also became the first woman to score two ODI centuries at Allan Border Field: in 2024, she scored 101 runs there against India. Australia’s best bowler was Megan Schutt with figures of 4-36, including the wicket of Mostary.

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