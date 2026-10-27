Steve Smith will miss Australia’s decisive third Test against South Africa in Cape Town due to a neck injury. The 37-year-old cricketer has not fully recovered from the injury he sustained during the Australian team’s defeat in the second Test in Gqeberha.

Late change to the lineup

During the toss on Tuesday, Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Smith was a late exclusion from the lineup. According to Sky Sports, Cummins said he was not satisfied with the condition of the player’s neck. The final decision was made late on Tuesday morning.

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Return to Cape Town

The match in Cape Town was supposed to be Smith’s first in the city since the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal. Before the third Test, the Australian team had been awaiting final information on the athlete’s readiness. Due to the injury, Smith’s planned return to Cape Town will not take place.

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