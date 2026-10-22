In Poland, Poznań’s Lech drew 1:1 with England’s Sunderland in a Europa League match and earned their first point in the current edition of the tournament. Niels Frederiksen’s team conceded as early as the 80th second after goalkeeper Mateusz Lis made an error while playing the ball out.

Goal after a corner

Lech equalised in the 70th minute. After a corner delivery, one of the Poznań team’s players headed the ball into an opponent, from whom it bounced to the unmarked Leo Bengtsson. The Swede fired low past the right post of Robin Roefs’ goal. The score remained 1:1 until the final whistle.

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First point in the tournament

As Interia Sport reports, Bengtsson’s goal was Lech’s first in this Europa League campaign. Before the match against Sunderland, the Poznań side suffered two 0:4 defeats, to Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen.

In the next round, Lech will face Lisbon’s Benfica. The match at the Estádio da Luz is scheduled for 5 November, with kick-off at 21:00.

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