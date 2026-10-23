In Istanbul, Turkey, Anadolu Efes defeated Besiktas 89:80 in the seventh round of the basketball EuroLeague. American guard Cameron Payne scored 22 points, his personal scoring record in the tournament, Anadolu Agency reports.

Home side's advantage by halftime

Anadolu Efes started the match actively and took an 18:9 lead midway through the first quarter. Besiktas cut the deficit to three points, 20:17, but the home side finished the opening 10 minutes ahead 29:17.

At the start of the second quarter, the visitors closed in on their opponents, 35:30. However, Anadolu Efes regained the initiative and extended its lead to 21 points, 57:36, before halftime. Collin Malcolm scored 15 points for the team, all of them in the first half.

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Besiktas attempts to come back

After the break, Besiktas opened the third quarter with a 10:0 run and cut the gap to seven points, 65:58, with a minute and a half remaining in the period. Anadolu Efes retained a 68:60 lead before the final quarter and later pulled away again, 81:64.

Near the end of the match, the visitors once again closed in on their opponents, 85:77, with just over a minute left before the final buzzer, but Anadolu Efes held on for the win. Eugene Omoruyi was Besiktas' top scorer with 16 points, while Jalen Nowell added 14. Team newcomer Lonnie Walker IV made his debut and scored five points. After the match, both Istanbul clubs have a 3:4 win-loss record.

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