Polish tennis player Barbara Olszowska-Kowalska dies — RMF24

Barbara Olszowska-Kowalska, a former athlete, coach and official in tennis and table tennis, has died in Poland. She was 82. The national federations of both sports announced Olszowska-Kowalska’s death, RMF24 reports.

Career in two types of tennis

Barbara Olszowska-Kowalska was born on November 29, 1943, in Warsaw. She represented Poland, became a national champion multiple times and held first-class coaching qualifications in tennis and table tennis.

Olszowska-Kowalska served as general secretary of the Polish Table Tennis Federation and later became an honorary member of the federation. She was also a member of the board of the Polish Tennis Federation and served as vice president for sport from 1985 to 1988.

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Work in sports federations

She headed the training of athletes in both federations — tennis and table tennis. In addition, Olszowska-Kowalska was a member of the Women’s Sports Commission of the Polish Olympic Committee.

For her contributions to women’s sport, she was honored in the 14th “Coach of the Year” competition organized by the Women’s Sports Commission of the Polish Olympic Committee. She received the award from Irena Szewińska.

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