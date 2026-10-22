Polish tennis player Iga Świątek, after ending her season early, has traveled to the Maldives, Interia Sport reports. Photos published by a couple of tourists appeared on social media: they said they met the athlete on the islands and took pictures with her.

Withdrawal from the tournament in Ningbo

Before that, Świątek announced her withdrawal from the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo due to health problems and the early end of her season. As a result, the Polish tennis player will miss the WTA Finals for the first time in five years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Health problems for the six-time Grand Slam champion arose during the Wuhan semifinal against Maja Chwalińska. Świątek took a medical timeout but finished the match, which she lost 5:7, 1:6.

Rest after the season

As Interia Sport reports, the athlete decided to devote the coming days to rest and recovery before preparing for the new season. The photos published by tourists prompted reports of her stay in the Maldives.

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