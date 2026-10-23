Sweden May Ban Russian and Belarusian Athletes From Entering the Country — Reuters

Sweden is considering the possibility of denying visas to Russian and Belarusian athletes who wish to travel to the country to participate in international competitions. The Swedish authorities are currently examining the legal mechanisms that would allow for the implementation of such restrictions.

Such a move could prevent athletes competing under neutral status from participating in the upcoming World Ski Championships, which will take place in the Swedish city of Falun in February–March. The championships are held every two years. The program includes cross-country skiing, ski jumping, and Nordic combined.

“We are currently analyzing the legal grounds that would allow us to deny visas to Russian and Belarusian athletes. The Swedish government is categorically opposed to their participation in international competitions,” Forssell stated.

According to him, the government shares the position of the Swedish Ski Association and the Swedish Sports Confederation, which believe that Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be allowed to compete in Sweden.

“There is a clear risk that this could lead to the normalization of Russian aggression against Ukraine,” the minister emphasized.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has granted neutral status to several Russian athletes, allowing them to participate in its competitions.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have faced restrictions in international sports since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as Belarus has made its territory available for use by Russian troops.

Leading Swedish sports organizations support measures aimed at barring Russian and Belarusian athletes from competitions in the country, but emphasize that decisions regarding visas and entry are made by the authorities.

“The Swedish Sports Confederation is in dialogue with the government regarding the rules for Russian citizens to obtain visas to Sweden,” the organization told Reuters.

The Swedish Ski Association stated that it has maintained the same position since the start of the full-scale invasion: Russian and Belarusian athletes must remain barred from international competitions as long as the war continues.

The association’s secretary general, Pernilla Bonde, noted that the organization had raised the issue of visas with the Swedish Sports Confederation but emphasized that decisions on admission to the country are made by the authorities.

“Decisions regarding visas and entry into Sweden are made by the relevant authorities, not by us,” said Bondé, adding that the association will comply with all decisions and rules established by the FIS.

This was reported to Reuters by Sweden’s Minister for Migration, Johan Forssell.

As a reminder, Sweden is considering visa restrictions for athletes from Russia and Belarus — Channel NewsAsia.

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