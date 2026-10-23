A qualifying event for Run X, the first treadmill running world championship sanctioned by World Athletics, took place in Southampton, United Kingdom. Participants from different countries complete a 5 km distance on treadmills and compete for the world champion title and a share of the $100,000 prize fund, BBC Sport reports.

Qualification and final in Italy

Until January 24, runners can complete 5 km for free at their nearest official Run X centre. Their results will be entered into a global virtual leaderboard.

Participants who place in the top 25% of age categories from 18 to 75+ will represent their countries at the regional stage. The top 10 men and women in each category will advance to the world final in Italy next March.

Run X currently involves 20 countries, while the list of registered elite runners has not yet been published. Organisers hope to encourage more participants with prize money and wildcards for other events, including the 2027 World Road Running Championships in China.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Participation of elite runners

At the qualifying event in Southampton, British marathon runner Charlotte Purdue recorded a time of 18 minutes 15 seconds over 5 km. Purdue, who has the third-best British performance in the women's marathon, said the accessible distance could attract new people to running.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe described the format as an opportunity to bring a new audience of different ages into the sport through technology. Luke Townsend, education manager at Technogym UK, a co-organiser of the competition, said there are hopes that the discipline will be included in esports competitions within the next five years.

Safety of running in winter

Representatives of the She Strides running club also took part in the event. The club's founder, Holly Tekway, noted that in winter many women change their usual outdoor running routine because of feeling unsafe, while a treadmill allows them to continue training indoors.

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