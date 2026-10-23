British gymnast Joe Fraser won a bronze medal in the individual all-around at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. After performances on six apparatus, the 27-year-old athlete scored 83.531 points, BBC Sport reports.

Third British all-around medallist

Fraser became the third Briton to win a World Championship medal in the men's individual all-around. Previously, Dan Keatings in 2009 and Max Whitlock in 2014 won silver medals in this discipline.

Japan's Daiki Hashimoto won gold with a score of 85.988 points. It was his fourth consecutive World Championship all-around gold. China's Haonan Yang finished second with 84.199 points.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Jarman's result and Olympic qualification

Another British gymnast, Jake Jarman, finished sixth with 82.865 points. According to BBC Sport, this is the best result for two British athletes in the men's all-around at a single World Championship.

Before the individual all-around, Great Britain finished fourth in the team competition. As a result, the team did not secure a place at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, but will have another opportunity to qualify at the next World Championships. Jarman will also compete in the floor exercise final on Saturday.

Fraser celebrated the bronze medal by sucking his thumb — a tribute to his pregnant girlfriend, who was watching the competition at home. According to the athlete, four weeks remain until the birth of their child.

Read us on